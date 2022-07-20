Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 503,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 677,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $993.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

