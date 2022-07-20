Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 503,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 677,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $993.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
