Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $19,181,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 616,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

