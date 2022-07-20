Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 367.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 394,358 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

