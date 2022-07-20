Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $21.85

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

