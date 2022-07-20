Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Target Price at $5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts recently commented on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AHOTF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

