Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $23.80

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Associated Banc Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $262.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

