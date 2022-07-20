Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $36.42

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of research firms have commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Insider Activity

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $57,695,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.