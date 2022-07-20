Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$48.86

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$41.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$56.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.