Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Price Target at $27.33

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

