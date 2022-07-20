Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 53,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 447,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 135,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $91,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,369,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 566,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,234,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 20,985,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,861,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.