Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 4.2 %

AM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.65. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

