Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 609,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.