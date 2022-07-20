Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 12775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.