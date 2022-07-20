Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel acquired 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Barber acquired 91,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,073.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 158,668 shares of company stock valued at $151,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of AQST opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

