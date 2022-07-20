Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,256. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

