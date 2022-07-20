Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Arcosa worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.3% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

