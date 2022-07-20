ArdCoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $57,194.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

