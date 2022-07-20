Argus Downgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Hold

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 83,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

