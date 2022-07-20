Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

