Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.
Arista Networks Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
