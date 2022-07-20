Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last three months. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

