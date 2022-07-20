Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Lowered to €87.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €103.00 ($104.04) to €87.00 ($87.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arkema from €105.00 ($106.06) to €91.00 ($91.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($146.46) to €135.00 ($136.36) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arkema from €129.00 ($130.30) to €131.00 ($132.32) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($140.40) to €123.00 ($124.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,059. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. Arkema has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

