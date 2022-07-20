ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $25,138.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00557610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

