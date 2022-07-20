Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARESF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.