Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.13% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Asana Trading Down 1.7 %

ASAN opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 41.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Asana by 143.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

