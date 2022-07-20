Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $264.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.