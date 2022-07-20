Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

NASDAQ:META opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

