Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.43.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $267.31 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.