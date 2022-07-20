Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 235,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 265,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

