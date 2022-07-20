ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Up 40.2% in June

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.