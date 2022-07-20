Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $18.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.08. 31,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,011. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.89.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.