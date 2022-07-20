Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,519 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 100,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

