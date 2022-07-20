Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

