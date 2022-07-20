Atria Investments LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,516,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.