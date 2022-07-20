Atria Investments LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,137 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

