Atria Investments LLC Has $12.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

