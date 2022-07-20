Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

