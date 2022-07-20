Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.