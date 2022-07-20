Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

