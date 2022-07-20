Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,620 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 885,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,964,000 after purchasing an additional 350,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

