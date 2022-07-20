Atria Investments LLC Sells 832 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

