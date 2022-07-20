Augur Achieves Market Cap of $95.84 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Augur coin can now be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00036816 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $95.84 million and $28.56 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,668.45 or 1.00015011 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003641 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
