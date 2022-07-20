Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

