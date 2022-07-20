AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,146 shares.The stock last traded at 6.91 and had previously closed at 6.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,259 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $27,272,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

