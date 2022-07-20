Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $58,483 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aware in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Aware by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Aware by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,688. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.27. Aware has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

