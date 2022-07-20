Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of AXNX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

