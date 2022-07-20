AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $54,362.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 39.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.15 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

