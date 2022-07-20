Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 5.9%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 86,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.