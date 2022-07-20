BaaSid Achieves Market Cap of $4.85 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.85 million and $90,008.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BaaSid

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

