Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $26.76. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 160,271 shares.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.55.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

