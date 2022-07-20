Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,064,285 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Bakkt Stock Up 14.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
Insider Activity
In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 84.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
